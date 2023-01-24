Rattan Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 479.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.09% from Rs. 386.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 300.14 crore in December 2021.
Rattan Power shares closed at 3.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and -46.15% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|849.72
|638.07
|804.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|849.72
|638.07
|804.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|584.08
|461.62
|504.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.95
|14.46
|13.52
|Depreciation
|102.98
|102.87
|104.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.80
|37.91
|38.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|94.91
|21.21
|143.29
|Other Income
|81.57
|79.20
|52.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|176.48
|100.41
|195.65
|Interest
|656.24
|618.01
|582.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-479.76
|-517.60
|-386.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-479.76
|-517.60
|-386.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-479.76
|-517.60
|-386.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-479.76
|-517.60
|-386.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-479.76
|-517.60
|-386.63
|Equity Share Capital
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|5,370.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.96
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.96
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.96
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.96
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited