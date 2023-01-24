English
    Rattan Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 849.72 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 804.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 479.76 crore in December 2022 down 24.09% from Rs. 386.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.46 crore in December 2022 down 6.89% from Rs. 300.14 crore in December 2021.

    RattanIndia Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations849.72638.07804.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations849.72638.07804.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials584.08461.62504.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9514.4613.52
    Depreciation102.98102.87104.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.8037.9138.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.9121.21143.29
    Other Income81.5779.2052.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.48100.41195.65
    Interest656.24618.01582.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-479.76-517.60-386.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-479.76-517.60-386.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-479.76-517.60-386.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-479.76-517.60-386.69
    Minority Interest----0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-479.76-517.60-386.63
    Equity Share Capital5,370.115,370.115,370.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-0.96-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.89-0.96-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-0.96-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.89-0.96-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited