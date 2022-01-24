Rattan Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 804.79 crore, up 164.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 804.79 crore in December 2021 up 164.86% from Rs. 303.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 386.63 crore in December 2021 down 460.41% from Rs. 68.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.14 crore in December 2021 down 50.63% from Rs. 607.99 crore in December 2020.

Rattan Power shares closed at 7.50 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.67% returns over the last 6 months and 138.10% over the last 12 months.