Rattan Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.86 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.86 crore in December 2020 down 18.27% from Rs. 371.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.99 crore in December 2020 down 104.16% from Rs. 1,657.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.99 crore in December 2020 up 584.13% from Rs. 88.87 crore in December 2019.

Rattan Power shares closed at 3.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 78.38% over the last 12 months.