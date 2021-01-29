Rattan Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.86 crore, down 18.27% Y-o-Y
January 29, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RattanIndia Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 303.86 crore in December 2020 down 18.27% from Rs. 371.79 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.99 crore in December 2020 down 104.16% from Rs. 1,657.85 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.99 crore in December 2020 up 584.13% from Rs. 88.87 crore in December 2019.
Rattan Power shares closed at 3.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 78.38% over the last 12 months.
|RattanIndia Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|303.86
|198.13
|371.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|303.86
|198.13
|371.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|13.16
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|92.64
|--
|162.38
|Employees Cost
|12.05
|30.61
|32.60
|Depreciation
|104.73
|104.25
|104.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.36
|31.89
|114.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.08
|18.22
|-42.72
|Other Income
|438.18
|82.66
|26.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|503.26
|100.88
|-16.10
|Interest
|572.35
|562.15
|993.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-69.09
|-461.27
|-1,009.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2,667.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-69.09
|-461.27
|1,657.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.09
|-461.27
|1,657.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.09
|-461.27
|1,657.81
|Minority Interest
|0.10
|0.04
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-68.99
|-461.23
|1,657.85
|Equity Share Capital
|4,939.78
|4,939.78
|4,564.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.94
|5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.94
|5.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.94
|5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.94
|5.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited