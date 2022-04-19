 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ratnamani Metals & Tube Q4 PAT may dip 8% YoY to Rs. 100 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 913 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Ratnamani Metals & Tube to report net profit at Rs. 100 crore down 8% year-on-year (up 13% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 146 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

