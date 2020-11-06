Ratnamani Metal Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 576.89 crore, down 5.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.89 crore in September 2020 down 5.48% from Rs. 610.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.69 crore in September 2020 down 25.83% from Rs. 76.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.79 crore in September 2020 down 30.61% from Rs. 138.05 crore in September 2019.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.36 in September 2019.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,271.45 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.