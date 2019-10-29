Ratnamani Metal Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 610.33 crore, down 16.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.33 crore in September 2019 down 16.43% from Rs. 730.33 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.43 crore in September 2019 up 10.29% from Rs. 69.30 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.05 crore in September 2019 up 9.04% from Rs. 126.61 crore in September 2018.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in September 2019 from Rs. 14.83 in September 2018.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 903.55 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 9.53% over the last 12 months.