Ratnamani Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,436.01 crore, up 47.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,436.01 crore in March 2023 up 47.42% from Rs. 974.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.67% from Rs. 111.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.85 crore in March 2023 up 66.92% from Rs. 178.44 crore in March 2022.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 27.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.88 in March 2022.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,266.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 54.09% over the last 12 months.