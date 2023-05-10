English
    Ratnamani Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,436.01 crore, up 47.42% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,436.01 crore in March 2023 up 47.42% from Rs. 974.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.67% from Rs. 111.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.85 crore in March 2023 up 66.92% from Rs. 178.44 crore in March 2022.

    Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 27.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.88 in March 2022.

    Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,266.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 54.09% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,436.011,057.40974.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,436.011,057.40974.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials791.87873.76709.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks138.73-188.42-63.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.1350.9639.40
    Depreciation19.8418.9523.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.50126.50120.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.95175.65145.57
    Other Income6.066.419.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.01182.07155.34
    Interest7.366.086.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax270.65175.99148.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax270.65175.99148.92
    Tax74.5843.5737.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities196.07132.41111.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period196.07132.41111.61
    Equity Share Capital14.0214.029.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.9718.8923.88
    Diluted EPS27.9718.8923.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.9718.8923.88
    Diluted EPS27.9718.8923.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm