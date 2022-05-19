 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ratnamani Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 974.06 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 974.06 crore in March 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 696.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.61 crore in March 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 109.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.44 crore in March 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 167.53 crore in March 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 23.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.41 in March 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,499.05 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.97% over the last 12 months.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 974.06 927.01 696.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 974.06 927.01 696.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 709.52 686.69 406.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.70 -25.33 4.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.40 41.71 39.70
Depreciation 23.10 19.01 14.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.17 94.20 86.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.57 110.73 143.84
Other Income 9.77 10.74 8.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.34 121.47 152.55
Interest 6.42 3.77 5.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.92 117.70 146.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 148.92 117.70 146.72
Tax 37.31 28.63 37.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.61 89.07 109.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.61 89.07 109.39
Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.88 19.06 23.41
Diluted EPS 23.88 19.06 23.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.88 19.06 23.41
Diluted EPS 23.88 19.06 23.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ratnamani Metal #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: May 19, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.