Ratnamani Metal Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 696.08 crore, up 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.08 crore in March 2021 up 10.65% from Rs. 629.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.39 crore in March 2021 up 62.43% from Rs. 67.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.53 crore in March 2021 up 51.83% from Rs. 110.34 crore in March 2020.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 23.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2020.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,948.20 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)