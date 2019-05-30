Ratnamani Metal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 686.74 crore, up 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.74 crore in March 2019 up 10.93% from Rs. 619.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.20 crore in March 2019 up 12.43% from Rs. 56.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.76 crore in March 2019 down 3.93% from Rs. 105.92 crore in March 2018.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 13.53 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.03 in March 2018.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 979.70 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -6.38% over the last 12 months.