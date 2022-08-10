Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.80 crore, up 85.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.80 crore in June 2022 up 85.7% from Rs. 526.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022 up 72.85% from Rs. 50.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in June 2022 up 50.88% from Rs. 92.42 crore in June 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.75 in June 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,724.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.22% over the last 12 months.