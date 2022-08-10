 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.80 crore, up 85.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 976.80 crore in June 2022 up 85.7% from Rs. 526.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022 up 72.85% from Rs. 50.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in June 2022 up 50.88% from Rs. 92.42 crore in June 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.75 in June 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,724.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.22% over the last 12 months.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 976.80 974.06 526.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 976.80 974.06 526.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 639.70 709.52 365.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.42 -63.70 -35.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.70 39.40 32.97
Depreciation 19.01 23.10 19.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.11 120.17 78.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.86 145.57 65.35
Other Income 8.57 9.77 7.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.43 155.34 73.20
Interest 4.81 6.42 5.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.62 148.92 67.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.62 148.92 67.83
Tax 28.82 37.31 17.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.80 111.61 50.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.80 111.61 50.22
Equity Share Capital 9.35 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.38 23.88 10.75
Diluted EPS 12.38 23.88 10.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.38 23.88 10.75
Diluted EPS 12.38 23.88 10.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
