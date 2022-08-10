English
    Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.80 crore, up 85.7% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 976.80 crore in June 2022 up 85.7% from Rs. 526.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.80 crore in June 2022 up 72.85% from Rs. 50.22 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in June 2022 up 50.88% from Rs. 92.42 crore in June 2021.

    Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.75 in June 2021.

    Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,724.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.22% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations976.80974.06526.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations976.80974.06526.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials639.70709.52365.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.42-63.70-35.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.7039.4032.97
    Depreciation19.0123.1019.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.11120.1778.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.86145.5765.35
    Other Income8.579.777.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.43155.3473.20
    Interest4.816.425.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.62148.9267.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.62148.9267.83
    Tax28.8237.3117.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.80111.6150.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.80111.6150.22
    Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3823.8810.75
    Diluted EPS12.3823.8810.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3823.8810.75
    Diluted EPS12.3823.8810.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ratnamani Metal #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
