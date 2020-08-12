172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ratnamani-metal-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-578-07-crore-down-1-63-y-o-y-5687061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 578.07 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 578.07 crore in June 2020 down 1.63% from Rs. 587.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.69 crore in June 2020 down 20.79% from Rs. 62.73 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.34 crore in June 2020 down 24.31% from Rs. 114.07 crore in June 2019.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.42 in June 2019.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,128.40 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and 22.17% over the last 12 months.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations578.07629.09587.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations578.07629.09587.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials352.80454.48373.13
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.94-35.0714.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.8533.1435.49
Depreciation14.3114.5914.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.8380.5262.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.3481.4388.68
Other Income12.6914.3211.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0395.7599.75
Interest5.305.613.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.7290.1495.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.7290.1495.94
Tax17.0422.7933.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.6967.3562.73
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.6967.3562.73
Equity Share Capital9.359.359.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.6314.4213.42
Diluted EPS10.6314.4213.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.6314.4213.42
Diluted EPS10.6314.4213.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Ratnamani Metal #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes

