Ratnamani Metal Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 578.07 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 578.07 crore in June 2020 down 1.63% from Rs. 587.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.69 crore in June 2020 down 20.79% from Rs. 62.73 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.34 crore in June 2020 down 24.31% from Rs. 114.07 crore in June 2019.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.42 in June 2019.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,128.40 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and 22.17% over the last 12 months.