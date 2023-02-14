Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore in December 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 927.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.41 crore in December 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 89.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.02 crore in December 2022 up 43.1% from Rs. 140.48 crore in December 2021.