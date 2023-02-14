 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore in December 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 927.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.41 crore in December 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 89.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.02 crore in December 2022 up 43.1% from Rs. 140.48 crore in December 2021.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,057.40 899.82 927.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,057.40 899.82 927.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 873.76 720.37 686.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -188.42 -128.78 -25.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.96 46.63 41.71
Depreciation 18.95 18.69 19.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.50 116.77 94.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.65 126.15 110.73
Other Income 6.41 10.16 10.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.07 136.30 121.47
Interest 6.08 4.73 3.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 175.99 131.58 117.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 175.99 131.58 117.70
Tax 43.57 32.83 28.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.41 98.75 89.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.41 98.75 89.07
Equity Share Capital 14.02 14.02 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.89 14.09 19.06
Diluted EPS 18.89 14.09 19.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.89 14.09 19.06
Diluted EPS 18.89 14.09 19.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
