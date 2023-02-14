English
    Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore in December 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 927.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.41 crore in December 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 89.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.02 crore in December 2022 up 43.1% from Rs. 140.48 crore in December 2021.

    Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.06 in December 2021.

    Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,110.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 50.26% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,057.40899.82927.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,057.40899.82927.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials873.76720.37686.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-188.42-128.78-25.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.9646.6341.71
    Depreciation18.9518.6919.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.50116.7794.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.65126.15110.73
    Other Income6.4110.1610.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.07136.30121.47
    Interest6.084.733.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax175.99131.58117.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax175.99131.58117.70
    Tax43.5732.8328.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.4198.7589.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.4198.7589.07
    Equity Share Capital14.0214.029.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8914.0919.06
    Diluted EPS18.8914.0919.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8914.0919.06
    Diluted EPS18.8914.0919.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

