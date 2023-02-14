Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore, up 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,057.40 crore in December 2022 up 14.07% from Rs. 927.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.41 crore in December 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 89.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.02 crore in December 2022 up 43.1% from Rs. 140.48 crore in December 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.06 in December 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,110.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 50.26% over the last 12 months.