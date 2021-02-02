Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.79 crore, down 41.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.79 crore in December 2020 down 41.7% from Rs. 756.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.13 crore in December 2020 down 40.46% from Rs. 100.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.47 crore in December 2020 down 24.21% from Rs. 123.32 crore in December 2019.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.61 in December 2019.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,535.45 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.31% returns over the last 6 months and 23.71% over the last 12 months.