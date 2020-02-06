Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 756.05 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 756.05 crore in December 2019 up 3.78% from Rs. 728.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.99 crore in December 2019 up 60.91% from Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.32 crore in December 2019 up 9.93% from Rs. 112.18 crore in December 2018.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 21.61 in December 2019 from Rs. 13.43 in December 2018.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,265.40 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.49% returns over the last 6 months and 48.89% over the last 12 months.