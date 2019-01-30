Ratnamani Metal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 728.48 crore, up 36.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 728.48 crore in December 2018 up 36.01% from Rs. 535.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2018 up 37.17% from Rs. 45.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.18 crore in December 2018 up 27.54% from Rs. 87.96 crore in December 2017.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 13.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.79 in December 2017.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 883.30 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.04% returns over the last 6 months and -16.70% over the last 12 months.