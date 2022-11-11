Ratnamani Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 899.82 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 899.82 crore in September 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 711.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.78 crore in September 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 71.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 120.53 crore in September 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.30 in September 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,921.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.78% returns over the last 6 months and 33.54% over the last 12 months.