 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ratnamani Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 899.82 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 899.82 crore in September 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 711.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.78 crore in September 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 71.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 120.53 crore in September 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.30 in September 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,921.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.78% returns over the last 6 months and 33.54% over the last 12 months.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 899.82 976.80 711.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 899.82 976.80 711.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 720.37 639.70 562.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -128.78 43.42 -95.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.94 45.02 44.07
Depreciation 18.69 19.01 18.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.42 117.75 89.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.18 111.90 92.46
Other Income 10.16 8.57 9.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.34 120.47 101.65
Interest 4.73 4.81 5.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.61 115.66 96.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.61 115.66 96.27
Tax 32.83 28.82 24.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.78 86.83 71.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.78 86.83 71.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.78 86.83 71.52
Equity Share Capital 14.02 9.35 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.09 12.40 15.30
Diluted EPS 14.09 12.40 15.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.09 12.40 15.30
Diluted EPS 14.09 12.40 15.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ratnamani Metal #Ratnamani Metals and Tubes #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.