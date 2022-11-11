English
    Ratnamani Metal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 899.82 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ratnamani Metals and Tubes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 899.82 crore in September 2022 up 26.43% from Rs. 711.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.78 crore in September 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 71.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 120.53 crore in September 2021.

    Ratnamani Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.30 in September 2021.

    Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 1,921.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.78% returns over the last 6 months and 33.54% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations899.82976.80711.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations899.82976.80711.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials720.37639.70562.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-128.7843.42-95.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.9445.0244.07
    Depreciation18.6919.0118.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.42117.7589.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax126.18111.9092.46
    Other Income10.168.579.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.34120.47101.65
    Interest4.734.815.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.61115.6696.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax131.61115.6696.27
    Tax32.8328.8224.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.7886.8371.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.7886.8371.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates98.7886.8371.52
    Equity Share Capital14.029.359.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0912.4015.30
    Diluted EPS14.0912.4015.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0912.4015.30
    Diluted EPS14.0912.4015.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

