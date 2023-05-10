Ratnamani Metal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,499.08 crore, up 53.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,499.08 crore in March 2023 up 53.9% from Rs. 974.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.55 crore in March 2023 up 71.59% from Rs. 111.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.12 crore in March 2023 up 72.09% from Rs. 178.46 crore in March 2022.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 27.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.89 in March 2022.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,266.80 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and 54.09% over the last 12 months.