Ratnamani Metal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 974.06 crore, up 39.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 974.06 crore in March 2022 up 39.94% from Rs. 696.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.63 crore in March 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 109.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.46 crore in March 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 167.55 crore in March 2021.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 23.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.41 in March 2021.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,499.05 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 29.97% over the last 12 months.