Ratnamani Metal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 927.01 crore, up 110.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 927.01 crore in December 2021 up 110.3% from Rs. 440.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.09 crore in December 2021 up 48.11% from Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.50 crore in December 2021 up 50.28% from Rs. 93.49 crore in December 2020.

Ratnamani Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 19.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.88 in December 2020.

Ratnamani Metal shares closed at 2,184.95 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)