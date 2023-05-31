Ratnabhumi Deve Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 109.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 109.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 105.21% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 132.08% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Ratnabhumi Deve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

Ratnabhumi Deve shares closed at 115.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.15% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.