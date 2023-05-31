English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ratnabhumi Deve Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 109.61% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ratnabhumi Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 109.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 105.21% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 132.08% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    Ratnabhumi Deve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

    Ratnabhumi Deve shares closed at 115.15 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.15% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnabhumi Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.110.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.110.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.1625.2416.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.56-35.21-20.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.250.20
    Depreciation0.050.050.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.817.703.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.081.05
    Other Income0.01-0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.412.071.05
    Interest2.391.921.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.15-0.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.15-0.62
    Tax-0.010.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.15-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.15-0.59
    Equity Share Capital13.7013.7013.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.11-0.43
    Diluted EPS0.230.11-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.11-0.43
    Diluted EPS0.230.11-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Ratnabhumi Deve #Ratnabhumi Developers #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am