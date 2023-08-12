Ratnabhumi Deve Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 37.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 37.91% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 103.71% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2023 up 160.17% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

Ratnabhumi Deve EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Ratnabhumi Deve shares closed at 110.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 21.35% over the last 12 months.