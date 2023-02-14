Ratnabhumi Deve Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 89.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 89.48% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 81.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 49.3% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.