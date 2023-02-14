Ratnabhumi Deve Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 89.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 89.48% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 81.02% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2022 up 49.3% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Ratnabhumi Deve EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Ratnabhumi Deve shares closed at 118.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 35.79% returns over the last 6 months and 88.96% over the last 12 months.