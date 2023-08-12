Ratnabhumi Deve Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 9.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 102.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2023 up 177.98% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

Ratnabhumi Deve shares closed at 110.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 21.35% over the last 12 months.