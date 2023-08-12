English
    Ratnabhumi Deve Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ratnabhumi Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 9.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 102.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2023 up 177.98% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.

    Ratnabhumi Deve shares closed at 110.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 21.35% over the last 12 months.

    Ratnabhumi Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.060.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.060.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.4629.1627.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.90-38.56-30.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.250.25
    Depreciation0.030.050.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.286.811.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.932.361.07
    Other Income0.070.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.002.371.07
    Interest3.022.391.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.01-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.01-0.15
    Tax0.01-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.00-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.00-0.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.040.040.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.000.03-0.06
    Equity Share Capital13.7013.7013.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS--0.02-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS--0.02-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

