English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rathi Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.19 crore, up 14.16% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Steel and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.19 crore in September 2022 up 14.16% from Rs. 170.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 560.89% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in September 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2021.

    Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

    Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)

    Rathi Steel and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.19191.77170.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.19191.77170.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials160.96180.07158.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.73-12.65-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.761.441.66
    Depreciation2.082.054.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5515.6117.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.125.25-10.46
    Other Income0.540.1612.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.665.412.33
    Interest2.813.132.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.852.280.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.852.280.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.852.280.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.852.280.28
    Equity Share Capital31.3131.3131.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.730.09
    Diluted EPS0.590.730.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.730.09
    Diluted EPS0.590.730.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rathi Steel #Rathi Steel and Power #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am