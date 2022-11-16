Rathi Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 195.19 crore, up 14.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.19 crore in September 2022 up 14.16% from Rs. 170.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 560.89% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in September 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2021.

Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

