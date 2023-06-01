English
    Rathi Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.76 crore, up 68.25% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Steel and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.76 crore in March 2023 up 68.25% from Rs. 99.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 113.55% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2023 down 30.51% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022.

    Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 25.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.48 in March 2022.

    Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)

    Rathi Steel and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.76172.8299.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.76172.8299.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.10142.4167.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.76-15.682.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.921.691.51
    Depreciation2.122.082.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.2635.9613.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.606.3712.00
    Other Income0.120.200.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.726.5712.13
    Interest2.603.566.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.123.015.18
    Exceptional Items-----41.11
    P/L Before Tax5.123.01-35.94
    Tax0.25----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.873.01-35.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.873.01-35.94
    Equity Share Capital31.3131.3131.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.580.96-11.48
    Diluted EPS25.580.96-11.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.580.96-11.48
    Diluted EPS25.580.96-11.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am