Rathi Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.76 crore, up 68.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.76 crore in March 2023 up 68.25% from Rs. 99.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 113.55% from Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2023 down 30.51% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022.

Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 25.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.48 in March 2022.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)