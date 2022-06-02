Rathi Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.12 crore, down 35.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Steel and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.12 crore in March 2022 down 35.59% from Rs. 153.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022 down 987.12% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.
Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Rathi Steel and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.12
|167.39
|153.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.12
|167.39
|153.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.94
|152.90
|143.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.18
|-0.01
|5.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.51
|1.48
|1.48
|Depreciation
|2.03
|2.77
|4.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.47
|17.86
|12.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.00
|-7.62
|-13.72
|Other Income
|0.13
|10.56
|21.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.13
|2.95
|7.77
|Interest
|6.96
|2.06
|3.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.18
|0.89
|4.05
|Exceptional Items
|-41.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.94
|0.89
|4.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.94
|0.89
|4.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.94
|0.89
|4.05
|Equity Share Capital
|31.31
|31.31
|31.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.48
|0.28
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-11.48
|0.28
|1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.48
|0.28
|1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-11.48
|0.28
|1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited