 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rathi Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.12 crore, down 35.59% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Steel and Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.12 crore in March 2022 down 35.59% from Rs. 153.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022 down 987.12% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)

Rathi Steel and Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.12 167.39 153.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.12 167.39 153.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.94 152.90 143.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.18 -0.01 5.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.51 1.48 1.48
Depreciation 2.03 2.77 4.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.47 17.86 12.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 -7.62 -13.72
Other Income 0.13 10.56 21.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.13 2.95 7.77
Interest 6.96 2.06 3.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.18 0.89 4.05
Exceptional Items -41.11 -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.94 0.89 4.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -35.94 0.89 4.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -35.94 0.89 4.05
Equity Share Capital 31.31 31.31 31.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.48 0.28 1.29
Diluted EPS -11.48 0.28 1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.48 0.28 1.29
Diluted EPS -11.48 0.28 1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Rathi Steel #Rathi Steel and Power #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.