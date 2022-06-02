Rathi Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.12 crore, down 35.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.12 crore in March 2022 down 35.59% from Rs. 153.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.94 crore in March 2022 down 987.12% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)