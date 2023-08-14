Rathi Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.56 crore, down 23.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.56 crore in June 2023 down 23.58% from Rs. 191.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 down 21.24% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in June 2023 up 0.94% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2022.

Rathi Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2022.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 11.54 on August 11, 2023 (BSE)