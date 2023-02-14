Rathi Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.82 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.82 crore in December 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 167.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 239.03% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2021.