    Rathi Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.82 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Steel and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.82 crore in December 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 167.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 239.03% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2021.

    Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

    Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)

    Rathi Steel and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.82195.19167.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.82195.19167.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.41160.96152.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.684.73-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.761.48
    Depreciation2.082.082.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9621.5517.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.374.12-7.62
    Other Income0.200.5410.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.574.662.95
    Interest3.562.812.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.011.850.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.011.850.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.011.850.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.011.850.89
    Equity Share Capital31.3131.3131.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.590.28
    Diluted EPS0.960.590.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.960.590.28
    Diluted EPS0.960.590.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

