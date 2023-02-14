Rathi Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.82 crore, up 3.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.82 crore in December 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 167.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2022 up 239.03% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 51.22% from Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2021.

Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)