Rathi Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 167.39 crore, down 3.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.39 crore in December 2021 down 3.95% from Rs. 174.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021 down 87.11% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2021 down 57.38% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2020.

Rathi Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)