Rathi Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.26 crore, up 16886.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.26 crore in December 2020 up 16886.19% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020 up 223.76% from Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2020 up 491.25% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2019.

Rathi Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2019.

Rathi Steel shares closed at 2.10 on December 03, 2018 (BSE)