Rathi Bars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.40 crore, down 42.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.40 crore in September 2022 down 42.38% from Rs. 139.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 down 27.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 down 1.15% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2021.

Rathi Bars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2021.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 27.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.21% over the last 12 months.