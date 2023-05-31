English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rathi Bars Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 198.42 crore, up 43.97% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Bars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 198.42 crore in March 2023 up 43.97% from Rs. 137.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 3.76% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2023 up 21.37% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2022.

    Rathi Bars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.

    Rathi Bars shares closed at 23.19 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.

    Rathi Bars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations198.4273.92137.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations198.4273.92137.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.0563.0167.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods109.144.8470.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.64-0.10-8.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.861.301.81
    Depreciation2.081.491.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.491.562.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.441.822.07
    Other Income0.260.200.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.692.022.12
    Interest1.781.351.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.910.670.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.910.670.95
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.910.670.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.910.670.95
    Equity Share Capital16.3316.3316.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.410.58
    Diluted EPS0.560.410.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.410.58
    Diluted EPS0.560.410.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Rathi Bars #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am