Rathi Bars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore, up 24.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rathi Bars are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore in June 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 103.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 up 119.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022 up 32.21% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021.

Rathi Bars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 27.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.

Rathi Bars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.91 137.82 103.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.91 137.82 103.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.14 67.81 59.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.27 70.70 36.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.01 -8.93 0.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.68 1.81 1.76
Depreciation 1.49 1.81 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.44 2.55 2.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.88 2.07 1.28
Other Income 0.16 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.04 2.12 1.30
Interest 1.07 1.17 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.97 0.95 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.97 0.95 0.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 0.95 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.97 0.95 0.44
Equity Share Capital 16.33 16.33 16.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 0.58 0.27
Diluted EPS 0.59 0.58 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 0.58 0.27
Diluted EPS 0.59 0.58 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
