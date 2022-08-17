Rathi Bars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore, up 24.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.91 crore in June 2022 up 24.16% from Rs. 103.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 up 119.44% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022 up 32.21% from Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021.

Rathi Bars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 27.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.26% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.