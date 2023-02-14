Rathi Bars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.92 crore, down 34.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.92 crore in December 2022 down 34.39% from Rs. 112.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.