Rathi Bars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.92 crore, down 34.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.92 crore in December 2022 down 34.39% from Rs. 112.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2022 up 8% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

Rathi Bars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 24.35 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -24.73% over the last 12 months.