Rathi Bars Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 112.67 crore, up 33.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.67 crore in December 2021 up 33.34% from Rs. 84.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 36.66% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021 down 9.97% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2020.

Rathi Bars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2020.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 32.40 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 54.29% over the last 12 months.