Rathi Bars Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.50 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.50 crore in December 2020 up 7.02% from Rs. 78.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 up 244.43% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2020 up 34.7% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2019.

Rathi Bars EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Rathi Bars shares closed at 21.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 125.08% returns over the last 6 months and 131.02% over the last 12 months.