Rategain Travel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore, up 67.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore in March 2023 up 67.62% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 down 329.74% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 130.23% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.
Rategain Travel shares closed at 401.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.77
|29.70
|18.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.77
|29.70
|18.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.11
|22.81
|18.72
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.74
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.41
|6.20
|5.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.42
|-0.05
|-6.54
|Other Income
|5.97
|4.47
|8.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|4.42
|1.64
|Interest
|0.31
|0.32
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.76
|4.09
|1.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.76
|4.09
|1.12
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.86
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.68
|3.23
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.68
|3.23
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.82
|10.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.30
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited