Rategain Travel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore, up 67.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore in March 2023 up 67.62% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 down 329.74% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 130.23% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 401.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.