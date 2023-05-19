English
    Rategain Travel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore, up 67.62% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.77 crore in March 2023 up 67.62% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 down 329.74% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 down 130.23% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

    Rategain Travel shares closed at 401.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.7729.7018.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.7729.7018.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1122.8118.72
    Depreciation0.670.740.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.416.205.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.42-0.05-6.54
    Other Income5.974.478.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.454.421.64
    Interest0.310.320.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.764.091.16
    Exceptional Items-----0.04
    P/L Before Tax-1.764.091.12
    Tax-0.080.860.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.683.230.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.683.230.73
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8210.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.300.07
    Diluted EPS-0.160.300.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.300.07
    Diluted EPS-0.160.300.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 19, 2023