Rategain Travel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.98 crore, up 43.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.98 crore in June 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022 up 106.31% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022 up 81.78% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 322.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)