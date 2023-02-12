Rategain Travel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 57.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 57.97% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 833.11% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 208.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.