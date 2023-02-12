 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rategain Travel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 57.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 57.97% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 833.11% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 208.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Rategain Travel Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.70 26.83 18.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.70 26.83 18.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.81 21.68 19.66
Depreciation 0.74 0.93 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.20 6.73 4.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -2.51 -6.31
Other Income 4.47 5.48 7.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.42 2.97 0.74
Interest 0.32 0.34 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.09 2.63 0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.91
P/L Before Tax 4.09 2.63 -0.51
Tax 0.86 0.70 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.23 1.93 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.23 1.93 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 10.82 10.82 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.18 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.18 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.18 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.18 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
