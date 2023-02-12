English
    Rategain Travel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 57.97% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 57.97% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 833.11% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 208.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.7026.8318.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.7026.8318.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8121.6819.66
    Depreciation0.740.930.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.206.734.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-2.51-6.31
    Other Income4.475.487.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.422.970.74
    Interest0.320.340.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.092.630.39
    Exceptional Items-----0.91
    P/L Before Tax4.092.63-0.51
    Tax0.860.70-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.231.93-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.231.93-0.44
    Equity Share Capital10.8210.8210.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.18-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.300.18-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.300.18-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.300.18-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited