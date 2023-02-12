Rategain Travel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore, up 57.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.70 crore in December 2022 up 57.97% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 up 833.11% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 208.98% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 362.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.58% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.