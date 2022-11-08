Rategain Travel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.01% from Rs. 84.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in September 2022 up 783.96% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.42 crore in September 2022 up 248.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 284.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.56% returns over the last 6 months