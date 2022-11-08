 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rategain Travel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, up 47.01% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in September 2022 up 47.01% from Rs. 84.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in September 2022 up 783.96% from Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.42 crore in September 2022 up 248.86% from Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2021.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 284.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.56% returns over the last 6 months

Rategain Travel Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.61 119.30 84.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.61 119.30 84.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.97 57.57 46.02
Depreciation 8.38 8.21 7.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.06 49.80 34.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.21 3.72 -3.04
Other Income 6.83 7.75 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.04 11.47 -0.02
Interest 0.38 0.43 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.66 11.04 -1.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.66 11.04 -1.38
Tax 2.70 2.62 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.96 8.42 -1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.96 8.42 -1.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.96 8.42 -1.90
Equity Share Capital 10.82 10.80 10.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.78 -0.18
Diluted EPS 1.20 0.78 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.78 -0.18
Diluted EPS 1.20 0.78 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #RateGain Travel #Rategain Travel Technologies #Results #software
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:20 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.